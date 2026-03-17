Prevention of atrocities Act being misused, says court

Justice M Dhandapani made the observation while allowing a petition filed by Varun Kumar, the then DIG of Tiruchy, DSP Yasmin (ACP, CCB Vepery), and SSI Kavitha of Jambunathapura station seeking to quash the order against them issued by the State Human Rights Commission.

According to court documents, an advocate named Thamizhselvan approached SSI Kavitha for registering an FIR against one Kannan over a property dispute. When she refused, he approached ACP Yasmin, who also refused to register the FIR. He then approached DIG Varun Kumar, alleging that the two officials humiliated him using his caste name.