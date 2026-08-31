Prevent frequent fires at Kodungaiyur dump yard, FNRCWA urge Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations (FNRCWA) has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take immediate action to prevent frequent fires at the Kodungaiyur dump yard.
A fire broke out at the site once again on Sunday around 11.30 am, leaving nearby residents severely affected by heavy smoke pollution and breathing difficulties. Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.
According to the FNRCWA, frequent fires at the Kodungaiyur dump yard, followed by firefighters dousing the flames and the GCC issuing explanations, have become a recurring ordeal. TK Shanmugam, president, FNRCWA, said, “This is the third incident in a one month; yet, officials have failed to provide concrete explanations. The civic body must clarify the true underlying cause of these fire accidents to the public.”
He added that besides hastening the completion of the bio-mining process to clear legacy waste from the site, the administration must protect residents by making the dump yard entirely waste-free. “Until bio-mining operations are fully completed, continuous monitoring, robust fire safety measures, and smoke pollution prevention mechanisms must be put in place,” he opined. “The lives and health of Kodungaiyur residents should not be compromised.”
Attempts by this reporter to reach GCC officials for clarification on this matter were unsuccessful.