Prevent frequent fires at Kodungaiyur dump yard, FNRCWA urge Chennai Corporation

A fire broke out at the site once again on Sunday around 11.30 am, leaving nearby residents severely affected by heavy smoke pollution and breathing difficulties. Firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control.

According to the FNRCWA, frequent fires at the Kodungaiyur dump yard, followed by firefighters dousing the flames and the GCC issuing explanations, have become a recurring ordeal. TK Shanmugam, president, FNRCWA, said, “This is the third incident in a one month; yet, officials have failed to provide concrete explanations. The civic body must clarify the true underlying cause of these fire accidents to the public.”