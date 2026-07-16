President of Zanzibar to visit Chennai: Drone ban in parts of Chennai on July 17, July 18

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has declared parts of Chennai as "Red Zone" on July 17 and July 18, prohibiting the usage of drones and other UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in connection with the visit by President of Zanzibar.
Police have declared Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Taramani, Manapakkam and other routes to be taken by the dignitary as a “Red Zone.”
For security reasons, flying of drones, drone cameras and other unmanned aerial objects will be banned in these areas on both days, except for official government arrangements, an official release stated.
Police said an order prohibiting drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders and hot air balloons in Greater Chennai is already in force from June 19, 2026 to August 17, 2026 under Section 163 and Section 14(2) of BNS.