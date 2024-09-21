President Murmu appoints Chief Justices for eight High Courts including Madras HC

CHENNAI: The President of India appointed Chief Justices of eight High Courts including the Madras High Court followed by the Collegium recommendations.

The notification released on Saturday by the Union Law and Justice ministry stated that the President Droupadi Murmu in excercise of the power conferred by the Constitution appointed the new Chief Justices for various High Courts.

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran, judge of Bombay High Court is elevated as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, said the notification.

Similarly, the President appointed Justice Manmohan as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Rajiv Shakdher as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan of Jammu - Kashmir and Ladakh is appointed as the Chief Justice of the same Court. Justice Indra Prassana Mukerji elevated as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar is elevated as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

These recommendations are initially made by the Supreme Court Collegium in July this year.

With some modifications from the initial list the Collegium sent new proposal to the President, after considerations the new Chief Justices has been appointed.

Similarly, the Madras High Court has got three new additional judges, Justice R Poornima, Justice M Jothiraman and Justice Augustine Devadoss, the notification added.