Presidency College student held for machete attack on collegemate

The victim is Kumar (19), a second-year economics student from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, police said.



Investigations revealed that after college, Kumar went to a fast-food stall near the beach for lunch. He was suddenly attacked by a machete-wielding gang of five men on two two-wheelers, while he was walking along the Marina Beach Link Road.



They hacked Kumar and fled the spot. Shocked onlookers made unsuccessful attempts at chasing and apprehending the attackers, but all five managed to escape.