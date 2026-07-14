Presidency College student held for machete attack on collegemate

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested a Presidency College student for the machete attack on a fellow student near Marina Beach on Wednesday. Investigations are under way to find if the attack was a result of a personal dispute or route rivalry prevalent among city college students.
The victim is Kumar (19), a second-year economics student from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, police said.
Investigations revealed that after college, Kumar went to a fast-food stall near the beach for lunch. He was suddenly attacked by a machete-wielding gang of five men on two two-wheelers, while he was walking along the Marina Beach Link Road.
They hacked Kumar and fled the spot. Shocked onlookers made unsuccessful attempts at chasing and apprehending the attackers, but all five managed to escape.
Kumar sustained serious injuries and was rescued by the public. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.
Based on information received from the hospital, the Marina police recorded the victim's statement and registered a case. Police arrested Shyam Sundar, a third-year BA English student of the same college, in connection with the attack. A probe is under way to find his accomplices.