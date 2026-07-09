Presidency College student hacked by gang at Marina

CHENNAI: The police are investigating an attack on a Presidency College student who was chased and attacked with a machete near Marina Beach on Wednesday (June 8).
The victim is Kumar (19), a second-year economics student from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, police said.
Investigations revealed that after college, Kumar went to a fast-food stall near the beach for lunch. He was suddenly attacked by a machete-wielding gang of five men on two two-wheelers, while he was walking along the Marina Beach Link Road.
They hacked Kumar and fled the spot. Shocked onlookers made unsuccessful attempts at chasing and apprehending the attackers, but all five managed to escape.
Kumar sustained serious injuries and was rescued by the public. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment and is currently under medical care.
The Marina police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are examining CCTV footage from the beach and surrounding areas to identify the attackers and their motive.
Investigations are under way with Kumar's friends and classmates to ascertain if there was any rivalry between Kumar and another student.