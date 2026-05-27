Preparing action-plan to prevent sex crimes and ensure swift prosecution: AG to Madras High Court

Appearing before a summer vacation bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the AG said the government was keen on delivering justice quickly. He acknowledged that trial delays remained common despite the BNSS mandating completion within two months of filing the charge sheet.

“We want to strengthen the police force and send a clear message that anyone who harms a child will not be spared,” Narayan said, adding that measures such as establishing more forensic labs are under discussion. When the court asked if the plan could be submitted by Friday, the AG requested two to three weeks.