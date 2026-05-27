Preparing action-plan to prevent sex crimes and ensure swift prosecution: AG to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The government was preparing a new action-plan to prevent sexual crimes and ensure swift prosecution as part of the measures to give top priority to the safety of women and children, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday.
Appearing before a summer vacation bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the AG said the government was keen on delivering justice quickly. He acknowledged that trial delays remained common despite the BNSS mandating completion within two months of filing the charge sheet.
“We want to strengthen the police force and send a clear message that anyone who harms a child will not be spared,” Narayan said, adding that measures such as establishing more forensic labs are under discussion. When the court asked if the plan could be submitted by Friday, the AG requested two to three weeks.
The submission came during a PIL filed by a 26-year-old rape survivor, who alleged she was assaulted by two policemen in Tiruvannamalai in September 2025. Though a charge sheet was filed in November 2025 and the accused officers were dismissed and detained under the Goondas Act, the trial has yet to begin.