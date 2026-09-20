Pre-monsoon push: Rs 150 cr road works on track, claims GCC as unpaid bills pose hurdle

The initiative forms part of a broader Rs 300 crore project announced by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department during the recent assembly session, covering a distance of 360 km across the city.

Speaking to DT Next, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said detailed estimates have been prepared for the stretches. "As a first phase, roads worth Rs 150 crore will commence, and priority will be given to BRR roads, which will be taken up before the monsoon or during the dry spell between the northeast monsoons. The sanctions are expected by the first week of October," he said.