Pray for rains in Cauvery catchment areas, says Union Min HDK

TIRUCHY: “Cauvery would get water only when it rains in the catchment areas. So let all of us pray for good rains in the region,” said the Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy here on Monday.

After paying a visit to Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy told the media persons, that a visit would be made to Salem Steel plant and the feasibility to augment the production as well as the employment would be studied. An interaction with the officials would be organised in the plant in which various developmental factors would be discussed.

Stating that there is no adequate rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas which is the main cause for the inadequate water flow, the Minister said, “all depends on rainfall.”

“If it rains there, there would be an adequate flow of water in the Cauvery. So pray for good rains in the catchment areas as I did in the temple and do not politicise the Cauvery issue,” the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister was accorded the temple honour by Sundar Battar and was given the temple prasadam. He also visited the major sannidhis’ of the Srirangam temple by battery-operated vehicles inside the temple premises.