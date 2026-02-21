Power theft detected in surprise inspections at Avadi; Rs 8.78 lakh collected as compensation

CHENNAI: TNPDCL's Chennai Enforcement Division officials detected 11 cases of power theft during division-level surprise inspections conducted at Avadi on February 11, 2026.
The mass raid involved enforcement squads from Chennai Central, North, West, South, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram divisions under Chennai EDC/West. Following the inspections, an additional levy of Rs 8,77,593 was imposed on the consumers concerned towards the loss caused to the Board due to unauthorised use of electricity.
Officials said the consumers admitted the offence and opted to compound the cases by remitting Rs 36,000 in total to avoid criminal proceedings. As a result, no police complaints were lodged.
The public can report instances of power theft to the Executive Engineer (Enforcement), Chennai, at 9445857591.