Cyclone Fengal: Power supply to be restored in Villupuram by Sunday night, says minister

CHENNAI: The TN Power Distribution Corporation Ltd has deployed more than 600 workers from various parts of the State to restore power supply in Villupuram, which was battered by heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal.

According to officials, works are underway to restore supply in the Villupuram and Tindivanam town areas. Expect for the flooded areas, the power supply has been restored in the town areas in the district, the official said.

“We’ve charged 45-50% of the feeders in the district. Power supply restoration works are being undertaken; the goal is to restore supply by today evening,” a senior TNPDCL official said. “The assessment of damages to the electrical equipment has been completed. Men and materials are being mobilised to restore the supply.”

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who visited the flood-affected Villupuram district on Sunday, said that supply would be restored in the town areas of Tindivanam and Villupuram by tonight. “Supply will be restored in the rest of the areas when the water level subsides,” he told reporters at Tindivanam. “Around 125 poles were found to be damaged in the initial reports. The damage assessment is underway. Only after the assessment, we’ll know the exact damages.”

The minister stated that power supply would be restored in a phased manner to ensure safety and prevent loss of lives. “Workers are being mobilised from Erode and Salem to carry out restoration works,” he said.