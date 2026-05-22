Power shutdown on May 24 in Chennai's Ambattur and Mogappair

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Sunday (May 24) from 9 am to 2 pm for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.
Ambattur SIDCO Industrial Estate: 1st Cross Main Road, 1st and 2nd Street, 1st and 2nd Lane, 3rd Street in Sector 3 of SIDCO Industrial Estate, Bajanai Kovil Street, Nalla Kinaru Street, Kanniamman Kovil Street, Kullan Street, Padasalai Street, Coromandel Town, CTH Road, Menambedu Road, 10th Street and 11th Street in SIDCO Industrial Estate (North Phase).
Mogappair: 2nd Main Road, Reddipalayam Main Road, Mogappair Main Road, MGR Salai backside (C19, C18, C15, and C16) Ambattur Industrial Estate (South Phase).