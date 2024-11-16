Power outage for over two hours at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital triggers panic among patients

CHENNAI: Patients at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital were affected due to a power outage in the evening hours of Saturday. Reports indicate that the power line poles from the transformer to the hospital were damaged and a fire accident in the generator’s wiring affected the power supply.

The four electric poles that carried the supply to the hospital were affected, resulting in power cut. The outage for over two hours put the patients in a state of panic. However, no patients in the ICU were impacted.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary Supriya Sahu inspected the hospital. Secretary Sahu assured of prompt action and said that the emergency cases and ICU patients were managed with the generator support. She requested the patients not to panic as the efforts were being taken to restore the power supply.

Later, Sahu stated that the electrical supply at the hospital was restored and that the work was going on to repair the section of the generator’s wiring that caused the outage.

Sources from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board said: “The power supply was available till the transformer but the maintenance of the wires till the hospital premises is supposed to be maintained by the Public Works Department.”