Power lines left open on lanes in Pulianthope’s Shastri Nagar

In Shastri Nagar, particularly on 5th, 10th and 15th Streets, and 15th Street in New Thiru Vi Ka Street, electrical wires are exposed along the pathways used by residents every day.

People lamented facing difficulties while passing through the area, as the wires remain exposed without proper protection.

Since the area has a large number of residential houses, open power lines have caused concern among the public. With monsoon on the way and intermittent showers in the city, residents are anxious over safety. They said rainwater and moisture could lead to electrical leakage, posing a risk of electrocution to pedestrians. The risk could increase further when rainwater accumulates in the area.

A resident, Sugandhi, 15th Street in New Thiru Vi Ka Street, said, “The wires have been exposed here for more than a year. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken yet. Hundreds of families live with children and senior citizens. These wires should be properly secured.”