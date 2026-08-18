Power cut woes worsen as officials’ contact numbers stay unreachable

Several consumers who tried calling local engineers and field staff on their official corporate user group (CUG) numbers said the calls failed to connect, with an automated message stating that the numbers did not have an incoming call facility. The calls were then disconnected.

The communication breakdown has come at a particularly inconvenient time, with consumers in several areas complaining of unexplained power outages, especially at night.

T Sadagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said he had been trying to contact engineers in Avadi and FOC numbers since Sunday evening. “I tried five or six officials’ numbers, but none of them is working. How can the utility have its CUG numbers not working? How will consumers contact officials?” he asked.