Children with intellectual disabilities join Madras Day celebration through postcards

Historian Meenakshi Devaraj curated a set of six postcards featuring familiar visuals of Madras in kolam form. The postcards were first handed over to the children at the special girls' hostel of Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, a home for children with intellectual disabilities who have been abandoned by their families.

The children were invited to be part of the celebration by engaging with the postcards through drawing, colouring and writing on them. The postcards, created by Nampayanam in collaboration with the Postcrossing Society of India and Postcards Ville, feature different aspects of the city, including the Corporation, the seashore community, Marina and its statues, the music season and the film industry.

“When Meenakshi expressed her idea of an inclusive event and involving the children in the celebration, we wondered if they would be able to understand and participate. When we explained the idea to them, they were happy to take part,” says Iyyappan Subramanian, Founder and Managing Trustee of Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust.