Post-Deepavali cleanup: GCC removes 200 tonnes of cracker waste, deploys 600 more workers

The collected firecracker waste will be taken to a dedicated processing facility in Gummidipoondi for safe disposal using scientific methods. However, rainfall has hampered the cleanup operation, as the wet firecracker residue has stuck to road surfaces, making it difficult for sanitation workers to remove.

The GCC said public response to its earlier appeals to segregate firecracker waste and keep it in separate bags had been lower than anticipated.

It has urged residents to keep firecracker waste separate from regular household garbage and hand it over directly to conservancy workers during collection instead of dumping it on roads or in public spaces.

The Corporation stressed that public cooperation was essential to maintaining a clean and hygienic city.