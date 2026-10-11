Post-2014, Centre picks & chooses names for SC, HCs: Ex-judges

Justice Joseph, then Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, and senior advocate Indu Malhotra were recommended for appointment in the same collegium resolution on January 10, 2018. While Justice Indu Malhotra’s appointment was cleared, Justice Joseph’s name was held back for months. “The myth that judges appoint judges has been broken,” Justice Muralidhar said.

He traced the shift to 2014, when the collegium rejected its recommendation of senior advocate Gopal Subramanium for appointment to the Supreme Court. Delays in appointments continued in 2014 and 2015 as the court examined the constitutional validity of the 99th Constitutional Amendment, which sought to replace the collegium with the NJAC.

The Supreme Court struck down the NJAC in 2015 by a 4:1 majority, ruling that it violated judicial independence. The proposed six-member commission allowed any two members to veto an appointment, potentially sidelining both the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the President, Justice Muralidhar said.