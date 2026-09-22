Posing as woman on matrimonial site, Chennai man swindles architect of Rs 9.5 L

The complainant, a 31-year-old from Tiruvallur, got acquainted with a profile under the name Aishwarya on the matrimonial website earlier this year. The user claimed to be an IRS officer.

In the initial days, the accused spun stories about training in Delhi and Mussoorie and sought money to buy appliances and then claimed that 'her' father died and sought money. Between April and August, the accused took over Rs 9.5 lakh by manipulating the complainant. He became suspicious when he couldn't contact the profile and realised he got conned.

After investigations, the cyber crime wing personnel found that the accused, Ramkumar Pandian (33) of Mudichur, has been indulging in matrimonial website fraud since 2024.