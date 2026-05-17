Posing as riding club members, 3 bikers smuggle 100 kg ganja to Chennai

The police said that they detained three persons on suspicion during routine vehicle checks at the JP Estate area near Avadi. As the trio gave evasive replies, police took the men, G Dayalan (21), S Udaya Prashanth (21) and V Gopalakrishnan (21) to the police station for questioning.

The police searched their bags and found 62 kilograms of ganja. Based on information provided by the suspects, police searched a house in Ayappakkam and seized 38 kg of ganja and arrested their accomplice, T Gopi (19).