Posing as riding club members, 3 bikers smuggle 100 kg ganja to Chennai

CHENNAI: In a major operation, Avadi city police busted a gang that smuggled ganja from neighbouring states, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and seized over 100 kg of ganja from them. To evade police checkpoints, the gang members posed as bike-riding groups undertaking interstate rides, a police official said.
The police said that they detained three persons on suspicion during routine vehicle checks at the JP Estate area near Avadi. As the trio gave evasive replies, police took the men, G Dayalan (21), S Udaya Prashanth (21) and V Gopalakrishnan (21) to the police station for questioning.
The police searched their bags and found 62 kilograms of ganja. Based on information provided by the suspects, police searched a house in Ayappakkam and seized 38 kg of ganja and arrested their accomplice, T Gopi (19).
Investigators said the accused procured ganja from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and to avoid police suspicion, they mingled with biker groups. The police said the gang later distributed the ganja to local peddlers and buyers in the Chennai suburbs. A case was registered at the Avadi police station, and all four accused were remanded in judicial custody. The police also seized two motorcycles used for transporting the contraband and a car used for local distribution.
In another operation on Saturday, Ayappakkam police seized 40 kg of ganja, 1,700 nitrazepam tablets and 300 tapentadol tablets from two men, S Gokul (21) and D Rukeshkumar (19), both residents of Ayappakkam. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
In another case in Tambaram city police limits, the police seized 21 kg of ganja and 1,900 Tapentadol tablets during special raids conducted across multiple locations on Thursday and Friday as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal liquor sales.