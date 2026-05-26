Posing as cops, duo enters house; flees with gold in Chennai

The complainant, Selvi (55) of Viswanathapuram in Kodambakkam, approached the city police commissioner's office, stating that two men in plain clothes entered her house on the night of May 23, claiming to be police personnel from a special team and enquiring about her son.

Selvi informed them that her son had been working in Delhi for the past four months and was not at home. The duo demanded Rs 1 lakh from Selvi to avoid taking action against her son. When Selvi told them that she did not have such a large amount, the men tried to remove the bangles she was wearing. After learning that the bangles were imitation jewellery, they took away her half-sovereign gold earrings and a half-sovereign gold ring before leaving the house.