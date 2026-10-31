Porur-Vadapalani Metro services to continue: CMRL

The CMRL said it has the necessary approval to continue operating services on the route and that there would be no changes to the existing timetable.

The clarification comes amid reports questioning the validity of the operating authorisation for the recently inaugurated corridor, which is part of Chennai Metro’s Phase II project. The new stretch, connecting Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani through Porur Junction, spans approximately 15 km and has 11 stations currently in operation.