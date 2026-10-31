Porur-Vadapalani Metro services to continue: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has clarified that train services on the newly inaugurated Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani stretch via Porur Junction will continue as usual, dismissing media reports suggesting that the authorisation for operating the Yellow Line had expired.
The CMRL said it has the necessary approval to continue operating services on the route and that there would be no changes to the existing timetable.
The clarification comes amid reports questioning the validity of the operating authorisation for the recently inaugurated corridor, which is part of Chennai Metro’s Phase II project. The new stretch, connecting Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani through Porur Junction, spans approximately 15 km and has 11 stations currently in operation.
Reiterating that operations would continue without interruption, CMRL urged media organisations to verify information regarding Metro services directly with its authorities before publishing or circulating reports. It also said that all official announcements concerning Metro operations would be communicated through its authorised channels.
The clarification is expected to address concerns among commuters about a possible disruption to services on the newly opened corridor.