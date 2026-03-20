Chennai

Chennai: Portuguese prisoner dies at Stanley hospital

Domingos Mendes Afonso (60), a native of Portugal. He was arrested in 2023 in connection with a drug trafficking case and was housed in the foreign prisoners' block within the convicts' section of the Puzhal prison complex.
File photo of Stanley Medical College hospital
File photo of Stanley Medical College hospital
Updated on

CHENNAI: The police have launched an investigation into the death of a foreign national who was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

The deceased has been identified as Domingos Mendes Afonso (60), a native of Portugal. He was arrested in 2023 in connection with a drug trafficking case and was housed in the foreign prisoners' block within the convicts' section of the Puzhal prison complex. Suffering from a liver ailment, Afonso was admitted to Stanley Government Hospital last month. He had been undergoing intensive treatment there before passing away on Thursday (March 19). The Puzhal police have registered a case and are further investigating.

Stanley hospital
Portuguese
prisoner

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