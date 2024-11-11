Portion of unused MMC hostel at Broadway collapses during demolition, three passersby hurt

CHENNAI: At least three persons sustained injuries after a portion of an unused building at Broadway, which was previously used as a hostel housing postgraduate male students of the Madras Medical College (MMC), collapsed on Monday morning.

According to Flower Bazaar police, the three-story building, which is several decades old, was undergoing demolition at the time of the collapse. A portion of the building suddenly broke apart and fell on the compound wall. Three people who were walking along the road got hurt in the mishap. One of them is an elderly man who was injured on his head while the other two sustained minor injuries, police said.

Upon information, the police went to the spot and rushed the three injured persons to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here for treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel rushed to the spot and found that no worker present during demolition was harmed. They then cleared the debris from the site and cordoned off the area.