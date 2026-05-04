Pop-up culture reshapes Chennai retail

From flea markets to weekend exhibitions, temporary retail formats are reshaping how Chennai shops, socialises and discovers new brands. What once felt occasional is now becoming a regular feature on the city’s lifestyle calendar. Pop-ups today are as much about community as they are about commerce. With live music and interactive stalls, they have evolved into social outings rather than purely transactional spaces. In a post-pandemic context, this shift toward offline, experiential shopping has only intensified, with people seeking tangible, in-person connections.
Shuba Jagan, who has been running Pehnava by Shuba Jagan for nearly two decades, says, “Exhibitions are an opportunity to connect with new individuals, build customer relationships, and expand networks. I operate two brands: Pehnava by Shuba Jagan, which caters to a niche audience, and The Market Place Chennai, designed for a broader customer base. I have been involved with Pehnava for the past 20 years, during which I have witnessed significant changes in the market. The rise of numerous brands and new organisers has created a more competitive environment.”
According to her, many participants in exhibitions focus solely on sales. “However, I emphasise that promoting your brand and raising awareness of your products are equally vital. Some brands recognise this and grow, while others do not. As an exhibition organiser, I have observed that the market has become increasingly competitive compared to a decade ago. Every category and sector faces challenges, so retailers need to offer exclusive products at competitive prices to succeed in the long term. Additionally, consistently updating designs is crucial to staying relevant in this dynamic market.”
A similar shift is visible from organisers working closely with emerging brands. Suneethi Raj, founder of Local XO, says the pop-up format initially drew homegrown labels looking for visibility. “We started Local XO in 2017. Even before Covid, a lot of homegrown brands were getting attracted to this format. For example, a small artisanal food label could get lost among bigger brands, but in pop-ups there is brand recognition, people understand the story behind the brand and there is relationship-building. So the next time you see the brand somewhere, there is already recognition. Post-Covid, there has been a sharp shift. Pop-up culture has become multifold now with events happening almost every other weekend across food, lifestyle, beauty and clothing.”
She adds that curation has become key as the space grows more crowded. “As organisers, we have to connect the brand with the right audience. Mindful curation is important here: there should be a fit between the brands and the audience. In the food space, a lot of cloud kitchens are leveraging this concept. While they connect with their audience through Instagram, here they get to meet people, showcase their best products and keep things fresh.”
An interesting shift, she notes, is that larger, established brands are also entering pop-ups to connect directly with customers. At Local XO, the focus remains on food-led experiences. “We focus on live food - you can have a meal with us and also shop for gourmet products. Along with that, we showcase clean beauty, sustainable brands and jewellery.”
Before the pandemic, the platform hosted regular Sunday markets and a year-end Christmas flagship event. “Post-Covid, with so many pop-ups happening, the market became a bit saturated and genuine curation was getting lost. There were two or three events every weekend. We took a pause. And now, we have restarted from last year with a clearer focus - we plan to do one every quarter along with our flagship Christmas event,” she says.
Newer formats are also finding space within this growing ecosystem. Sanjana Sarathy, who started her venture Off The Rack by Sanjshine, hosted her first thrift market experience in April at Eatalica. “I am a shopaholic and have too many clothes and wanted to create a space for people like me who don’t know what to do with them. The idea was to bring multiple second-hand vendors onto one platform and create a vintage thrift market. Eatalica came on board as the venue partner,” she says.
Instead of a conventional exhibition setup, she wanted to create a more immersive atmosphere. “I didn’t want it to be just rows of stalls. I wanted it to feel like a carnival, like markets in European countries, hosted in cafés where people can enjoy food and light music. Reusing clothes helps reduce the carbon footprint and it also gives a platform to emerging brands. The main focus is promoting thrifting in a way that brings everyone together and creates a community.”
The response to the first edition has been encouraging and she is planning the next one for June. “People are looking for in-person connections and I felt that was missing in many exhibitions in the city. Often, it feels like you shop and leave. I wanted to build a space where people come, interact, meet new people and build connections. It’s not just about shopping; it’s about creating markets that bridge gaps and build communities,” she adds.