Pop-up culture reshapes Chennai retail

An interesting shift, she notes, is that larger, established brands are also entering pop-ups to connect directly with customers. At Local XO, the focus remains on food-led experiences. “We focus on live food - you can have a meal with us and also shop for gourmet products. Along with that, we showcase clean beauty, sustainable brands and jewellery.”

Before the pandemic, the platform hosted regular Sunday markets and a year-end Christmas flagship event. “Post-Covid, with so many pop-ups happening, the market became a bit saturated and genuine curation was getting lost. There were two or three events every weekend. We took a pause. And now, we have restarted from last year with a clearer focus - we plan to do one every quarter along with our flagship Christmas event,” she says.