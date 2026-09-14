Poor sales: 400 tonnes of sugarcane dumped in Koyambedu

Some residents collected the discarded sugarcane, while some of it was eaten by cattle.

Sugarcane traders said, “Every year, we bring sugarcane to Chennai for sale during Pongal and Vinayagar Chaturthi. This year too, we brought sugarcane in lorries for sale. However, the new location allotted for sales has only an entry route and no proper exit. As a result, retail traders and members of the public did not come to the new location in large numbers to buy sugarcane.

“We are facing heavy losses and are unable to recover even our investment. Sales were not sufficient even to cover the lorry rental charges. The three-day consecutive holiday was also a reason for the poor sales, as many members of the public had travelled to their hometowns.

“Considering the welfare of sugarcane traders, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to allot a separate market or a proper space for the sale of sugarcane.”