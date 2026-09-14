Poor sales: 400 tonnes of sugarcane dumped in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: An estimated 350 to 400 tonnes of sugarcane brought to Chennai's Koyambedu market for Vinayagar Chaturthi went to waste after poor sales, with traders dumping the unsold stocks on roadsides and blaming inadequate space at the newly allotted sales location.
Traders said sugarcane brought in from Panruti and nearby areas in Cuddalore district, totalling around 30 lorries, remained largely unsold as retail traders and members of the public did not visit the new sales location in the expected numbers.
They said the new location had an entry route but no proper exit, making it difficult for customers to access the area. The three-day consecutive holiday, during which many people travelled to their hometowns, also affected sales, traders said.
Sugarcane is traditionally used for Vinayagar Chaturthi worship, and large quantities are usually brought to Chennai for sale ahead of the festival. Members of the public and retail traders had also gathered at the Koyambedu market to purchase puja materials, flowers and fruits, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and crowds in the market complex over the past two days.
However, traders said sugarcane sales did not meet expectations this year, leaving them unable to recover even the money spent on cutting charges and transporting the produce by lorry.
Taking the unsold sugarcane back to their hometowns would have involved additional transport expenses. Traders therefore dumped bundles of sugarcane on roadsides in the Koyambedu area before returning home.
Some residents collected the discarded sugarcane, while some of it was eaten by cattle.
Sugarcane traders said, “Every year, we bring sugarcane to Chennai for sale during Pongal and Vinayagar Chaturthi. This year too, we brought sugarcane in lorries for sale. However, the new location allotted for sales has only an entry route and no proper exit. As a result, retail traders and members of the public did not come to the new location in large numbers to buy sugarcane.
“We are facing heavy losses and are unable to recover even our investment. Sales were not sufficient even to cover the lorry rental charges. The three-day consecutive holiday was also a reason for the poor sales, as many members of the public had travelled to their hometowns.
“Considering the welfare of sugarcane traders, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to allot a separate market or a proper space for the sale of sugarcane.”