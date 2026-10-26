Poor maintenance at KK Nagar GH; patients urge immediate restructuring

The hospital in KK Nagar is a key healthcare facility providing medical services to residents in the locality. Thousands of outpatients visit the hospital daily for treatment.

In some parts of the hospital, the ceiling coating has fallen off, exposing rusty steel rods. Adding to patients, stray dogs freely roam around the hospital premises, including the wards. Many outpatients visit the hospital to receive anti-rabies vaccinations after being bitten by dogs.

Senthil, a resident who visited the hospital to receive his third dose of the anti-rabies vaccine, said, “A stray dog bit me while I was going for a morning walk near my house. I’ve come here to get vaccinated, but dogs are freely roaming inside the hospital premises. What should I do if one of these dogs bites me again?”