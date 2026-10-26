Poor maintenance at KK Nagar GH; patients urge immediate restructuring

CHENNAI: Lack of timely maintenance at KK Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital has led to the structural damage of the building, in which concrete from the ceiling has fallen in some areas. Inadequate toilet facilities are also causing difficulties for patients.
The hospital in KK Nagar is a key healthcare facility providing medical services to residents in the locality. Thousands of outpatients visit the hospital daily for treatment.
In some parts of the hospital, the ceiling coating has fallen off, exposing rusty steel rods. Adding to patients, stray dogs freely roam around the hospital premises, including the wards. Many outpatients visit the hospital to receive anti-rabies vaccinations after being bitten by dogs.
Senthil, a resident who visited the hospital to receive his third dose of the anti-rabies vaccine, said, “A stray dog bit me while I was going for a morning walk near my house. I’ve come here to get vaccinated, but dogs are freely roaming inside the hospital premises. What should I do if one of these dogs bites me again?”
Another concern is the shortage of doctors during morning hours. Although thousands of outpatients visit the hospital daily, only three doctors are reportedly available in the morning, resulting in long queues and waiting times.
Arul Murugan, a resident of Jafferkhanpet, said that only 1-2 doctors were often available during morning duty to attend to outpatients, leading to long queues. “Most patients are elderly people, and they struggle to stand in line for extended periods,” he added. “There’s only 1 toilet available for men. How is this sufficient for hundreds of male patients and their attenders?”
The KK Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital also has a newly constructed building behind the old structure, which is reportedly used infrequently. The building is intended to provide specialised treatment for burn injuries and emergency cases.