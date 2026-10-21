Poor BSNL signal at Southern Railway Hospital inconveniences patients

The 505-bed hospital receives around 1,500 to 2,000 outpatients daily and serves as a referral centre for Southern Railway and other railway zones.

Sathiyabalan, former Telecom advisory committee member, has written to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging him to direct Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to improve mobile connectivity across the hospital premises. He stated that repeated requests from the hospital to BSNL had gone unanswered.

According to the letter, patients visiting the outpatient departments face difficulties registering through mobile applications due to poor network connectivity, particularly in the new outpatient department complex. Lab investigations that require one-time passwords (OTPs) generated through online systems and delivered via SMS are also delayed.