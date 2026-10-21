Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro line to start services at 6 am from October 23

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advanced the commencement of train services on the Phase II Corridor 4 (Yellow Line), between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, to 6 am from October 23 (Friday), following feedback from commuters.
The revised schedule will enable passengers to travel earlier in the morning along the 15-km stretch, which connects 11 elevated Metro stations. Services will operate from 6 am to 9 pm in both directions, with the last train departing from both Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani terminals at 9 pm.
CMRL announced the revised timings, stating that the change was intended to improve passenger convenience and facilitate early-morning travel towards both Vadapalani and Poonamallee.
Under the revised timetable, trains will operate at different frequencies during peak and non-peak hours on weekdays and Saturdays. During peak hours, from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, trains will run every ten minutes. During non-peak hours, between 6 am and 8 am, 11 am and 5 pm, and 8 pm and 9 pm, services will operate every 15 minutes.
On Sundays and public holidays, there will be no separate peak-hour schedule. Trains will run at 15-minute intervals throughout the day, from 6 am to 9 pm.
The revised schedule is expected to benefit commuters who need to reach workplaces, educational institutions and other destinations early in the morning. The extension of operating hours at the beginning of the day is also intended to make the newly opened corridor more convenient for passengers travelling between the Poonamallee and Vadapalani areas.