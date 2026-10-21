Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro line to start services at 6 am from October 23

Under the revised timetable, trains will operate at different frequencies during peak and non-peak hours on weekdays and Saturdays. During peak hours, from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, trains will run every ten minutes. During non-peak hours, between 6 am and 8 am, 11 am and 5 pm, and 8 pm and 9 pm, services will operate every 15 minutes.

On Sundays and public holidays, there will be no separate peak-hour schedule. Trains will run at 15-minute intervals throughout the day, from 6 am to 9 pm.

The revised schedule is expected to benefit commuters who need to reach workplaces, educational institutions and other destinations early in the morning. The extension of operating hours at the beginning of the day is also intended to make the newly opened corridor more convenient for passengers travelling between the Poonamallee and Vadapalani areas.