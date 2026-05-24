Poonamallee: Patient dies at hospital, wife files complaint

The deceased, Rajeswaran of Sikkarayapuram near Kundrathur, was admitted on May 22 for surgery on his right hand.

According to police, doctors informed the family that he developed breathing difficulty before the procedure and later declared him dead. Relatives alleged they noticed a hole in his neck and questioned the treatment given.

Rajeswaran’s wife, Sarala, filed a complaint at the Poonamallee police station alleging that mandatory pre-surgery tests, including heart evaluation, were not conducted. She also alleged that procedures were carried out without the family’s consent.