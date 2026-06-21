Chennai

Poonamallee: Man held under Pocso for sexually abusing daughter

Police subsequently registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the accused. He is being further questioned.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest
Updated on

CHENNAI: A man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after his 17-year-old daughter accused him of sexually abusing her over the past three years, police said.

The victim, a college student from Poonamallee, reportedly informed her mother that her father had been subjecting her to repeated sexual abuse. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the Poonamallee All Women Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the inquiry, officials found that the accused had allegedly been sexually abusing the girl for the past three years.

Police subsequently registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the accused. He is being further questioned.

The investigation is under way.

sexual abuse
Poonamallee
Arrested
daughter
Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act
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