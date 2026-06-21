Poonamallee: Man held under Pocso for sexually abusing daughter

CHENNAI: A man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after his 17-year-old daughter accused him of sexually abusing her over the past three years, police said.
The victim, a college student from Poonamallee, reportedly informed her mother that her father had been subjecting her to repeated sexual abuse. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the Poonamallee All Women Police Station.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the inquiry, officials found that the accused had allegedly been sexually abusing the girl for the past three years.
Police subsequently registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the accused. He is being further questioned.
The investigation is under way.