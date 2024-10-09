Begin typing your search...

    DTNEXT Bureau|9 Oct 2024 5:27 PM GMT
    Pooja holidays special: Chennai Metro announces train timings for 10.10.2024
    Chennai Metro Rail Limited

    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced its schedule for October 10 (tomorrow) in lieu of passengers travelling outstation for the pooja holidays.

    The metro trains will run between 5 am and 11 pm, at the following timings:

    In the peak hours --- 8 am to 11 am & 5 pm to 10 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes.

    In the non-peak hours --- 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm; 8 pm to 10 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

    In the extended non-peak hours --- 10 pm to 11 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

    DTNEXT Bureau

