Pooja holidays special: Chennai Metro announces train timings for 10.10.2024

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced its schedule for October 10 (tomorrow) in lieu of passengers travelling outstation for the pooja holidays.

The metro trains will run between 5 am and 11 pm, at the following timings:

In the peak hours --- 8 am to 11 am & 5 pm to 10 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes.

In the non-peak hours --- 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm; 8 pm to 10 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

In the extended non-peak hours --- 10 pm to 11 pm --- Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes instead of 15 minutes.