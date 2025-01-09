Pongal-special items will be sold at Koyambedu market from Jan 9 to 16

CHENNAI: A bustling special market for Pongal opened at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market here on Thursday where customers can get all the essential items needed to celebrate the harvest festival at one place.

According to a Thanthi TV report, sugarcane, turmeric and clay pots have been sourced from traders in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Salem to be sold at the special market for Pongal wares.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for traders from other places to come and sell their goods for the harvest festival.

The special market will run until January 16 at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

Meanwhile, anticipating the heavy crowds that will throng the market in Koyambedu to make their festival purchases, market authorities and traffic police have taken measures to manage traffic congestion in the area. Traders have been instructed to sell their product at allocated places only, the report added.