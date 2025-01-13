Pongal rush: Govt buses ferry 6.4 lakh passengers from Chennai in just 3 days

CHENNAI: The special buses that are being operated from Chennai to other parts of the city have ferried a whopping 6.4 lakh people from the state to their natives ahead of the Pongal festival in just three days.

On January 12, more than 2.17 lakh people travelled on government-run special buses that are being run to clear the Pongal rush.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 3,461 buses will be operated on January 13.

To meet the increased demand during the festival rush, special services have been arranged from the main terminals in Chennai, including Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Koyambedu; Madhavaram bus terminus; and Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, etc.

As per the plan, 14,104 buses (including 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services) would be operated from January 10 to 13, with an additional 7,800 special services running from other towns.