Pondicherry Art Akademy brings 41 artists to Chennai

CHENNAI: Founded in 2010, the Pondicherry Art Akademy is an arts organisation that supports emerging artists by providing opportunities to showcase their work alongside established artists.
The organisation also places a special focus on encouraging women artists. The Akademy will mark its 65th milestone event with the second edition of its National Painting Contest and Exhibition, organised in collaboration with DakshinaChitra Museum.
The exhibition will feature works by 41 selected artists from across India and will open till September 13 at the Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra.
Artists from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other parts of the country will showcase works across different styles, techniques and mediums.
The exhibition features artists in both the professional and youth categories, reflecting the range of contemporary art practices in the country.