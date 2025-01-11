Pond to be built on Ennore High Road to prevent inundation

CHENNAI: Following multiple complaints by residents and ward members on water stagnation during the monsoon, the Chennai Corporation will set up a pond on Ennore High Road at Tondiarpet at an estimated cost of Rs 2.55 crore. The waterbody would store excess water during rainy days and prevent floods in the locality.

“Earlier, an industrial company in the locality used to keep the pipes near the waterbody. This led to inundation due to lack of maintenance and overgrown vegetation especially during the monsoon seasons. We filed several petitions and raised grievances in the council meeting to convert the existing waterbody into a pond,” said Nethaji Ganesh, Ward 38 councillor.

Based on the complaints, the Corporation requested the Southern Railway to convert the waterbody into a pond. “Once the work begins, encroachments near the waterbody will be removed and the space will be extended to create a pond,” added the councillor.

Hip-level water stagnation was common in the neighbourhood during each monsoon season. It was also an accident-prone area where two-wheelers have skidded and fallen into the waterbody. After the place was handed over to the Corporation, zonal officials and Ward Councillor set up a fence using wooden logs to prevent accidents.

“That entire stretch would get inundated even for moderately heavy rains, and would take 2-3 days for it to drain. None of the officials would inspect the area. Converting it into a pond will be a relief for us, as it would store excess rain water thereby preventing flooding,” opined P Gajendran, a resident of Karunanidhi Nagar at Tondiarpet.

Residents urged the civic body to maintain the pond and ensure its de-silted, and overgrown vegetation is removed regularly. Else, the purpose of converting the waterbody into a pond would be a waste of time and resources, they stated.

When contacted, a senior official with GCC stated, “The civic body received ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Southern Railway in July 2024 to create a pond at Karunanidhi Nagar, Tondiarpet, on Ennore High Road. Following that, an estimated cost of Rs 2.55 crore was allocated for the project, which will begin soon.”