Poll panel takes pink booths to greener pastures in next push

CHENNAI: Taking a leaf out of the successful pink polling booth initiative to help women voters, the Election Commission has expanded to green polling centres, promoting ecological sustainability.
The Tiruvallur District administration has taken the lead, establishing 10 green polling stations at six polling locations across the district's Assembly constituencies. The district collector and District Election Officer (DEO), M Prathap, said the initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability, integrate eco-friendly practices into the electoral process, and raise awareness among voters about the importance of environmental protection on polling day, April 23.
Speaking about the initiative, DEO M Prathap told DT Next, "For the first time, the green polling booths were initiated in Tiruallur district. The booths are set in different themes, and have eco decor to avoid plastics." He said these locations have selfie points, that water will be stored in pots, that all polling officers' ID cards will be printed on seed paper, and that pens containing seeds will be distributed to voters.
The green polling booths are in 10 polling centres in six constituencies, comprising 7,973 votes. Avadi constituency, with three booths, including Avadi Municipal Middle School and Panchayat Union Primary School, Ayappakkam, will feature the go green initiative. Two booths in the Tamil Nadu All India Service Housing Society (TAISHA) complex of the Maduravoyal and Tiruvallur constituencies would also be covered. The constituencies like Tirutanni, Poonamalle, and Madhuravoyal each have one under this category.
To minimise environmental impact, booths will be plastic-free premises. There will also be a green pledge wall. Eco-friendly 'Khadi Prakritik' paint (made from cow dung) for the interior walls of the booths is one more attraction.
"Cool roof coating, voting compartments made of bamboo to ensure voter privacy, green nets, and replacement of plastic flex banners with cloth banners to reduce plastic usage have also been utilised," said Collector M Prathap
To raise awareness about biodiversity, in coordination with the forest department, we display native tree species to foster hope for a green future, the DEO added.
Similarly, pink booths have been set up across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai, all managed only by women.