Poll panel takes pink booths to greener pastures in next push

The green polling booths are in 10 polling centres in six constituencies, comprising 7,973 votes. Avadi constituency, with three booths, including Avadi Municipal Middle School and Panchayat Union Primary School, Ayappakkam, will feature the go green initiative. Two booths in the Tamil Nadu All India Service Housing Society (TAISHA) complex of the Maduravoyal and Tiruvallur constituencies would also be covered. The constituencies like Tirutanni, Poonamalle, and Madhuravoyal each have one under this category.

To minimise environmental impact, booths will be plastic-free premises. There will also be a green pledge wall. Eco-friendly 'Khadi Prakritik' paint (made from cow dung) for the interior walls of the booths is one more attraction.