Police ups security at Marina apprehending stir

CHENNAI: The police have tightened security along Marina Beach in the city and blocked key entry and exit points amid apprehensions that youths and student groups could gather there protesting the NEET exam on Thursday (July 23).
Over 100 police personnel and patrol vehicles were stationed near Marina Beach, and barricades were placed at major entry points. Police personnel dispersed groups gathering near the area and asked the public to vacate the spot.
Officers maintained continuous surveillance across the stretch and amplified vehicle checks on roads leading to the Marina.
The protests by Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and the violent attacks by law enforcement personnel have triggered a chain reaction in other parts of the country, including in Chennai.
Police said surveillance and security arrangements around Marina Beach were strengthened to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised gatherings.
The police were also monitoring social media platforms for information related to the proposed protest. They maintained that the security arrangements were precautionary and were intended to prevent any large-scale assembly similar to the Jallikattu protests witnessed at Marina Beach in 2017.
No major law-and-order incidents were reported during the day, police said.