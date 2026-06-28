Police shoot, nab notorious rowdy near Tambaram after he attacked policeman and tried to flee

CHENNAI: Tambaram Police shot and arrested a notorious rowdy who allegedly attacked a head constable while attempting to escape after he was caught with ganja near Vandalur forest area during the early hours of Sunday (June 28).
The Vandalur Otteri police received a tip-off around midnight on Saturday hat rowdies were smuggling ganja in the Mannivakkam-Karisankal forest area. A special team began intensive surveillance in the locality.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the police team rounded up rowdies Selvam alias Selvakumar and Kanagaraj, both from Vandalur Otteri, hiding in the forest with about 20 kg of ganja. Police surrounded and apprehended them at gunpoint.
While the duo was being shifted to a police vehicle with the contraband, Selvakumar pulled out a hidden knife and slashed head constable Anandharaj before trying to flee. A sub-inspector with the special team opened fire, shooting Selvakumar in the leg.
Both the injured rowdy and head constable Anandharaj were rushed to the Tambaram Government hospital for treatment.
Senior officers, including the Tambaram City Police Commissioner, inspected the scene and are supervising the probe. Police are investigating other associates involved in the smuggling network.
The arrested men are listed as ‘A+’ category rowdies. Police said they are also prime accused in the February 2024 murder of a DMK functionary Aaramudhan, in Vandalur.
Further investigations are underway.