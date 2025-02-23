Police seize luxury car, 100 sovereign gold from Anna University sexual assault accused Gnanasekaran

CHENNAI: A day after the Pallikaranai police took custody of Gnanasekaran, the lone accused in the Anna University sexual assault case, they have seized a luxury car and 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery in relation to seven theft cases registered against him.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, during police interrogation, Gnanasekaran, a pavement biryani seller, allegedly confessed to having robbed seven houses in the Pallikaranai area. He told the police that he had bought a luxury car with the money he stole. He also sold the jewellery he stole to open his biryani shop and lead a lavish life, the report added.

Following this, the 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery that Gnanasekaran stole and sold were seized from two dealers in the city.

Gnanasekaran is presently being interrogated by the police after the Alandur court granted three-day custody in relation to the theft case.

He was arrested on December 25 last year in connection with the sexual assault of a female student inside the Anna University campus in Guindy. Later, he was detained under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team set up to investigate the crime.

