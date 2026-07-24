Police seize 2,500 ganja chocolates couriered from Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police seized around 2,500 cannabis-laced chocolates from a parcel service office in Egmore on Thursday (July 23) following a tip-off about a consignment of narcotic substances being transported into the city.
Acting on specific intelligence, police conducted a search at the parcel service office on Langs Garden Road in Egmore.
During the inspection, officers identified a suspicious parcel that had been dispatched from Tilak Nagar in Bengaluru, addressed to a recipient in Sowcarpet, Chennai.
Upon opening the parcel, police found 2,500 cannabis-infused chocolates packed in 52 packets.
Police then detained a man from the Sowcarpet area in connection with the case and questioned him to ascertain his role in the transportation and intended distribution of the contraband.
Investigators are also working to identify the sender in Bengaluru and determine whether the seizure is linked to a larger narcotics distribution network operating between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is under way.