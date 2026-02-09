Police secure man evading murder trial in Chennai

CHENNAI: New Washermanpet police arrested an accused in a murder case who has been absent from trial for a prolonged time. The trial court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the accused, after which the police executed the NBW.
The arrested person was identified as Manoj (26) of Mangammalpet near New Washermanpet.
Manoj was among the 11 accused who were arrested in connection with the murder of a history sheeter, Jeevan Kumar, in April 2022. The gang had assaulted Jeevan Kumar to death to avenge an attack on one of their friends near a Tasmac outlet in the neighbourhood.
Manoj, who was remanded in connection with the murder, had secured bail and was attending court proceedings at a sessions court in the Madras High Court campus.
However, he stopped appearing for a few months, after which the trial court issued an NBW against him in November.
A team headed by New Washermanpet Police Inspector arrested Manoj after a tip-off about his hideout.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.