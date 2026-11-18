CHENNAI: Lack of permission from the traffic police has delayed renovation of the Nungambakkam and Duraisamy subways for nearly two years, leaving thousands of motorists to negotiate damaged surfaces and cracks in the busy underpasses.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said that three contractors had cancelled the tenders awarded for renovating the Nungambakkam Subway, including entire road relaying work with concrete and other works.
The civic body has now finalised another contractor for the Rs 2.5 crore project but is awaiting police clearance. “If the traffic police grant us permission for two weeks, we can complete the work,” an official said. “Tenders for renovating the Duraisamy and Gengu Reddy subways have also been cancelled.”
R Prince, a Nungambakkam resident, said, “Large cracks and damaged surfaces pose a risk to motorists using the subway to reach T Nagar, Arumbakkam and Anna Nagar. Fissures along the stretch leading towards Poonamallee High Road from Tank Bund Road were particularly dangerous.”
The Duraisamy subway in West Mambalam, which connects T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Saidapet and Ashok Nagar, is also in poor condition. M Anand, an autorickshaw driver, said, “Uneven surfaces cause jolts, making the ride uncomfortable and risky, particularly for pregnant women. Stagnant water, often mixed with sewage, also splash on commuters.”
P Sivarama Krishnan, a resident, said that temporary bitumen patchwork over damaged concrete wore away within days, leaving the surface uneven and creating a bumpy ride for motorists.
A traffic police officer in the West Zone Range said, “The department has not received any communication from the civic body seeking permission to renovate the Nungambakkam subway after the jurisdictional boundaries are reorganised. However, permission has been given to carry out work at night.”
Traffic police personnel also cited school traffic in the morning and vehicles parked near a Tasmac outlet during evening peak hours as reasons for congestion on Nelson Manickam Road. “One side of the carriageway is narrower than the other,” he pointed out.