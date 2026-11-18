Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said that three contractors had cancelled the tenders awarded for renovating the Nungambakkam Subway, including entire road relaying work with concrete and other works.

The civic body has now finalised another contractor for the Rs 2.5 crore project but is awaiting police clearance. “If the traffic police grant us permission for two weeks, we can complete the work,” an official said. “Tenders for renovating the Duraisamy and Gengu Reddy subways have also been cancelled.”

R Prince, a Nungambakkam resident, said, “Large cracks and damaged surfaces pose a risk to motorists using the subway to reach T Nagar, Arumbakkam and Anna Nagar. Fissures along the stretch leading towards Poonamallee High Road from Tank Bund Road were particularly dangerous.”