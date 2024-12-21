Police issue guidelines for New year celebrations in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: The Police department on Saturday has issued instructions to the managers of private star hotels ahead the New Year celebrations in Mamallapuram and East Coast Road (ECR) area in Chennai, according to Thanthi TV report.

The guidelines are as follows:

No entertainment activities should take place after 12:00 AM on New Year’s Eve (Dec 31) in Mamallapuram and ECR area.

Strict action will be taken against anyone making disrespectful remarks or engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Access to swimming pools will not be permitted after 6:00 pm on December 31.

People staying in beach resorts should remain inside their rooms after 12:00 AM on New Year’s eve.

CCTV cameras in reception areas must be operational in hotels and entertainment venues.

Hotels should only provide rooms to guests who present a valid ID card.