Police Constable killed after water tanker hits bike on OMR

CHENNAI: A police constable died on the spot after a speeding water tanker rammed his two-wheeler on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) near Sholinganallur on Sunday morning.
The deceased, Jai Ganesh (48) of Chengalpattu, was attached with the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate and was assigned as a driver for an Assistant Commissioner’s vehicle.
On Sunday morning, Jai Ganesh was riding his bike from Chengalpattu to the Tambaram Police Commissionerate office in Sholinganallur via OMR.
When travelling nead Sholinganallur, a water tanker coming at high speed from behind hit his motorcycle. Ganesh suffered severe crush injuries and died on the spot.
The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.
Personnel from the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a manhunt is on for the absconding driver.