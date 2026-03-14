Police arrest man within hours of knifepoint robbery in Chennai

The incident took place on Friday night at NSK Nagar, 4th Street. Rukmani (54), wife of MTC driver Ravichandran, was asleep after leaving the front-door key near a window, a habit adopted because her husband returns from duty after midnight.

The police said the suspect, who had watched the routine, used the key to enter, woke Rukmani in the bedroom, threatened her with a knife and fled with 27 sovereigns from the almirah.