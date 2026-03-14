Police arrest man within hours of knifepoint robbery in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested within hours after he trespassed into a MTC bus driver's home in Aminjikarai and escaped with 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery after holding the family members at knifepoint.
The incident took place on Friday night at NSK Nagar, 4th Street. Rukmani (54), wife of MTC driver Ravichandran, was asleep after leaving the front-door key near a window, a habit adopted because her husband returns from duty after midnight.
The police said the suspect, who had watched the routine, used the key to enter, woke Rukmani in the bedroom, threatened her with a knife and fled with 27 sovereigns from the almirah.
After the thief left the scene, Rukmani alerted the Aminjikarai police. The police registered a case and went through CCTV footage. Further investigators identified the accused as Subramani of Ellaiamman Koil Street in Tirumangalam. The police arrested him and recovered the stolen gold.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.