Poet-lyricist Vairamuthu selected for Jnanpith

The 72-year-old is the third Tamil writer to receive the honour after late novelist Akilan, who received the award in 1975, and Jayakanthan, who was chosen for the top award in 2002.

Vairamuthu had earlier won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2003 for his novel ‘Kallikattu Ithikasam’. He has authored more than 37 books, including poetry collections and novels. Some of his acclaimed works include Karuvachi Kaaviyam, Thanni Desam and Moondraam Ullaga Por (The Third World War).