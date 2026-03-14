Poet-lyricist Vairamuthu selected for Jnanpith

CHENNAI: Poet and lyricist Vairamuthu was selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award, the country’s highest literary honour, a decision that was praised and criticised by various sections.
The 72-year-old is the third Tamil writer to receive the honour after late novelist Akilan, who received the award in 1975, and Jayakanthan, who was chosen for the top award in 2002.
Vairamuthu had earlier won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2003 for his novel ‘Kallikattu Ithikasam’. He has authored more than 37 books, including poetry collections and novels. Some of his acclaimed works include Karuvachi Kaaviyam, Thanni Desam and Moondraam Ullaga Por (The Third World War).
Addressing the press, Vairamuthu said the Jnanpith Award conferred on him was not merely an individual recognition. “It is a tribute to Tamil literature and to the poetic world. Until now, the two Jnanpith Awards received by Tamil were conferred on prose writers. Only now has the honour been bestowed on Tamil poetry. The long-standing remark that Tamil poetry had never received the Jnanpith ends here,” he said.
He said he would remember with gratitude the Tamil society that nurtured him. “I dedicate this award to the soil and to the people. This honour has made me feel younger. From here onward, my journey will continue with renewed vigour and a fresh leap forward,” he said.
Congratulating the lyricist, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed immense joy over the announcement. He described Vairamuthu as one who has mastered both traditional and modern poetry, and who truly deserves the honour for his innovations in Tamil literature.
“If Kalaignar Karunanidhi were alive today, he would have embraced and celebrated the poet. I stand in his place to congratulate him. All of Tamil Nadu celebrates this achievement,” the Chief Minister said.
While several political leaders, film personalities, and writers congratulated Vairamuthu, some criticised the decision to confer the prestigious award on him, citing sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during the #MeToo movement.
Responding to actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan’s praise for Vairamuthu, singer Chinmayi Sripada criticised those supporting the lyricist on X. In 2018, Chinmayi had accused Vairamuthu of sexually abusing her and had also highlighted claims made by others in the music industry.
In a social media post, Chinmayi said multiple women from different age groups had in 2018 named a poet-lyricist as their molester. In a veiled remark on Kamal, she said men in positions of power in cinema moving into politics and ignoring women who publicly spoke about molestation should remind women voters that such leaders would not stand by them, and added that one of the women from his own party had publicly named the poet.