Pocso lifer succumbs to cancer at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old life convict died while undergoing treatment for health complications at Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday (July 14).
Rajkumar of Tiruvallur's Tiruvallangadu was arrested under the Pocso Act in 2014 and was sentenced to life imprisonment after conviction.
He was recently diagnosed with cancer and was shifted to the Stanley Hospital for intensive care, said prison officials.
On Tuesday (July 14), he died without responding to treatment. The Puzhal police have registered a case regarding the death.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.