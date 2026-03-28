POCSO court sentences man to 12 years RI for sexual assault of minor in Chennai's Annanagar

CHENNAI: A Special POCSO court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Annanagar area last year.
The court delivered its verdict on Friday, concluding the trial against the accused, who was arrested following a complaint filed at the All Women Police Station in Annanagar.
The case pertained to the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl residing in the locality in 2025.
The accused was taken into custody, produced before the court, and remanded to judicial custody.
Following the trial, the judge found the evidence against the man to be conclusive. In addition to the 12-year rigorous imprisonment term, the court also slapped a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The judge further ruled that the convict must serve an additional two years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.