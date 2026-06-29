Chennai

Pocso convict dies in Stanley hospital

The police said he was arrested by the Chitlapakkam police a few years ago in a Pocso case and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
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CHENNAI: A 58-year-old man serving a life sentence after being found guilty in a Pocso Act case died due to alleged health complications at a hospital.

The deceased was Venkatesan (58) of Chromepet. The police said he was arrested by the Chitlapakkam police a few years ago in a Pocso case and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison since May last year.

He recently developed health complications, and as his condition deteriorated, prison authorities admitted him to the prison inmates' ward at the Government Stanley Hospital ten days ago for further treatment. Venkatesan succumbed without responding to the treatment, after which his body was moved to the mortuary. The Puzhal police have registered a case.

Pocso Act
Stanley hospital
health complications
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